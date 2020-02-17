What was that strange object in the sky Sunday?

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several viewers around Southwest Louisiana reported seeing a strange object in the sky Sunday.
The object could be seen all around the area and did not appear to be moving - of course leaving people to wonder whether it was a UFO.
Our weather team investigated and it turns out it was a high-altitude balloon. The Gryphon-17 Stratollite was launched from Tucson, Arizona on Feb. 12 and is making its way across the United States.
You can track its movement HERE.
