What was that strange object in the sky Sunday?

What was that strange object in the sky Sunday?
A strange object in the Southwest Louisiana sky Sunday turned out to be the Gryphon-17, a high altitude balloon. This image was shot through a telescope. (Source: KPLC viewer)
February 17, 2020 at 10:43 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 10:43 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several viewers around Southwest Louisiana reported seeing a strange object in the sky Sunday.

The object could be seen all around the area and did not appear to be moving - of course leaving people to wonder whether it was a UFO.

Our weather team investigated and it turns out it was a high-altitude balloon. The Gryphon-17 Stratollite was launched from Tucson, Arizona on Feb. 12 and is making its way across the United States.

You can track its movement HERE.

This close-up photo of an unidentifiable object in the sky over Lake Charles was sent to me by Mary Celeste Venable this...

Posted by Ben Terry KPLC on Sunday, February 16, 2020
A strange object in the Southwest Louisiana sky Sunday turned out to be the Gryphon-17, a high altitude balloon.
A strange object in the Southwest Louisiana sky Sunday turned out to be the Gryphon-17, a high altitude balloon. (Source: KPLC viewer)

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.