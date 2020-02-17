Undefeated Cowboys look to hand LA Tech their first loss

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Baseball team is coming off a 4-0 weekend against the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils and will end their short home stretch with a Tuesday mid-week matchup against in state rival Louisiana Tech beginning at 6 p.m. in Joe Miller Ballpark.
The Cowboys (4-0) will look to continue their success and build off their winning streak, winning their first four of the season. That streak is the longest to begin a year under the Justin Hill era, tying both the 2015 and 2017 teams.
Louisiana Tech (3-0) enters the game having also won their first three games, being two wins against a No. 24 ranked Louisiana-Lafayette and a win against Southland foe Southeastern La.
The Bulldogs lead the series 101-56 and have split three of the last four home-and-home series with the Cowboys. The last McNeese win over LA Tech was a 5-3 win in Lake Charles on April 24 last year.
Senior RHP Daniel Hecker is penciled in to make the start on Tuesday, his second straight start, after pitching the first inning in Sunday’s 16-1 seven inning win.
MCNEESE FACTS
After Friday night’s win, head coach Justin Hill earned his 191st win and became the second most winningest coach in McNeese history, passing up legend Hubert Boales. The only skipper that is ahead of him now is Tony Robichaux with 263 wins.
After opening weekend, McNeese as a team and several individual players are ranked in the top of several NCAA statistical baseball categories including:
TEAM – NCAA Rank Category Amount
1 Hits/9 1.59
2 Batting Avg. .428
3 Runs 58
3 Hits 62
5 On Base Per. .505
5 Runs/Game 14.5
INDIVIDUAL – Player NCAA Rank Category Amount
Brett Whelton 5 Batting Avg. .714
T-2 On Base Per. .800
Nate Fisbeck 1 Doubles 5
Reid Bourque T-1 Steals 5
T-10 Hits 8
Peyton Johnson T-4 Hits/Game 2.67
T-10 Hits 8
UP TO THE PLATE
McNeese (4-0, 0-0 SLC) vs Louisiana Tech (3-0, 0-0 SWAC)
February 18 | Joe Miller Ballpark, Lake Charles, LA
Watch Live | Live Stats | Live Audio
All-Time Series: LA Tech leads 101-56
SERIES RECORD VS. LOUISIANA TECH
Tech leads the all-time series with McNeese, 101-56, with the Cowboys splitting the last three of four home-and-home series. Coach Justin Hill has a record of 5-7 against the Bulldogs in his tenure as McNeese Head Baseball Coach and will look to even that out in this year’s two games against them.
PITCHING MATCHUP
McNeese – Sr. RH Daniel Hecker (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 1.0 IP, 0 BB, 2 SO)
LA Tech – Fr. RH Greg Martinez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.0 IP, 0 BB, 0 SO)
TICKETS
Tickets for every game will be on sale for:
$15- reserved seating (limited available)
$9- General Admission
$5- Kids age 12 and under
Free- Kids age 3 and under
ON DECK
Following the game against Louisiana Tech, the Cowboys will be on the road for the Mardi Gras Tournament in Thibodaux where they will play Arkansas-Little Rock and Nicholls each twice.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.