SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 16, 2020

By Patrick Deaville | February 17, 2020 at 5:29 AM CST - Updated February 17 at 5:29 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 16, 2020.

Keith Darnell Collins, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; battery; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.

Arthur John Guillory, 38, Jennings: Trespassing.

Amber Paulette Carrier, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.

Bobby Louis West, 52, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000 two or more previous convictions.

Kandice Nicole Walley, 35, Iowa: Contempt of court (4 charges); monetary instrument abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug.

Trinity Lynn Meche, 39, Westlake: Child endangerment (2 charges).

Travis Jonathan Ledoux, 45, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner; property damage under $1,000.

Sabastian Von James Menkveld, 18, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm (2 charges).

Rocky Joe Orillion Cowart, 40, Eunice: ARDC detainer.

Amanda Jo Mayon, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Travis Truronn Lafleur, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Indus Yolanda Yeldell, 48, Agusta, GA: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Sean Michael Kelley, 31, Lake Charles: Attempted kidnapping.

Georgette F. Wait, 58, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.

