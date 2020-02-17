SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 16, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 16, 2020.
Keith Darnell Collins, 26, Lake Charles: Child endangerment; battery; theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000.
Arthur John Guillory, 38, Jennings: Trespassing.
Amber Paulette Carrier, 36, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court.
Bobby Louis West, 52, Sulphur: Theft under $1,000 two or more previous convictions.
Kandice Nicole Walley, 35, Iowa: Contempt of court (4 charges); monetary instrument abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug.
Trinity Lynn Meche, 39, Westlake: Child endangerment (2 charges).
Travis Jonathan Ledoux, 45, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault on a dating partner; property damage under $1,000.
Sabastian Von James Menkveld, 18, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm (2 charges).
Rocky Joe Orillion Cowart, 40, Eunice: ARDC detainer.
Amanda Jo Mayon, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Travis Truronn Lafleur, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Indus Yolanda Yeldell, 48, Agusta, GA: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Sean Michael Kelley, 31, Lake Charles: Attempted kidnapping.
Georgette F. Wait, 58, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.