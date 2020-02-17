State offering reward for information on shooting of endangered whooping crane in Jeff Davis

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division is seeking information on the shooting of an endangered whooping crane in Jeff Davis Parish in November 2019.
Agents said the crane was found on Nov. 15, 2019 in Elton off of Elton Drive, where it was determined to have been killed by gunshot a day or two before being found, the statement said.
Whooping cranes are the most endangered of the world’s crane species and are protected under state law, the Endangered Species Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, LDWF said.
More than 100 whooping cranes have been released in the state since 2011 to reintroduce the birds to the state.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Louisiana Operation Game Thief or use LDWF’s tip411 program.
Up to $5,000 is being offered as a reward from various wildlife groups, including LDWF.
