Man wanted for murder in Honduras arrested in Jennings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man wanted for murder in Honduras has been arrested following a traffic stop on I-10, according to Jennings Police.
Officers conducted the arrest after stopping a vehicle for speeding on Feb. 16, 2020.
During their investigation officers learned the driver, Gerardo Alonzo Argueta Rodriguez, was wanted for murder in Honduras.
Rodriguez was detained and the murder warrant was confirmed before he was placed under arrest. He has since been transported to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office jail.
Arrangements have been made with Border Patrol for Rodriguez to be extradited back to Honduras.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.