Local coffee shop helping community through toys

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - PT’s Snowballs, Coffee and Ice Cream in Sulphur have been hosting a toy drive this month and are donating all of the new and unopened toys they collect will to the West Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital.
“We do have patients, family members, and visitors that can benefit from toys, coloring books, and books to occupy while they’re here,” said Director of Marketing, Kali Spell.
Spell explained toys are always an appreciated donation at West Cal-Cam Hospital.
“I mean it could be a family member of a patient that’s here for a longer period of time or it could be something as simple as a patient that comes into the ER that just kinda helps to get their mind off of it while they’re waiting," Spell said. "They might be scared. It just kinda helps ease them.”
For those wanting to donate, customers can come inside or drop a toy through the drive-up window. For each toy donated, customers will receive a stamp on PT’s loyalty stamp card. 10 coffees or 10 stamps equals one free coffee.
Just making people smile, giving back to people is just so happy," said Manager of PT’s, Maggie Turpin. “ I don’t know, it’s just my goal. I kind of just want to fill up the box and I was thinking the end of the month would be a good goal for us."
Since the toy drive started, over 25 toys (half of the box) have been collected. If you would like to donate a toy to West Calcasieu-Cameron Hospital, but are unable to make it to PT’s Snowballs, Coffee and Ice Cream, email info@wcch.com.
The toy drive will continue until the end of February.
