LHSAA releases 2020 girls basketball playoff brackets

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The LHSAA released its 2020 girls’ basketball playoff brackets Monday. The final four for each class will be held March 3-7 at Burton Coliseum here in Lake Charles.
Southwest Louisiana had two number one seeds in this year’s bracket in LaGrange and Fairview. In addition, Westlake, St. Louis, Iota, Lake Arthur, Merryville, Elton, Lacassine, Hathaway, Reeves and Starks all earned top-10 seeds.
You can find the seedings and first-round matchups down below.
Class 5A-
(30) Sam Houston at (3) Captain Shreve
(27) Hammond at (6) Sulphur
(18) Barbe at (15) East Ascension
Click here for the full Class 5A bracket.
Class 4A-
(32) Breaux Bridge at (1) LaGrange
(24) DeRidder at (9) Woodlawn- Shreveport
(26) Washington-Marion at (7) Assumption
Click here for the full Class 4A bracket.
Class 3A-
(32) Iowa at (1) Northwest
(20) Baker at (13) South Beauregard
(27) Crowley at (6) Westlake
(26) Church Point at (7) Iota
(18) Jennings at (15) Carroll
Click here for the full Class 3A bracket.
Class 2A-
(24) Welsh at (9) Kinder - 2/20, 6:30 PM @ Oakdale High School
(29) Delhi Charter at (4) Lake Arthur - 2/20, 6:00 PM
(28) Lakeview at (15) Rosepine
Click here for the full Class 2A bracket.
Class 1A-
(20) Delta Charter at (13) East Beauregard
(22) LaSalle at (11) Grand Lake - 2/20, 6:00 PM
(23) Basile at (10) Northwood- Lena
(18) Oberlin at (15) Gueydan
(3) Elton - *First Round Bye*
(4) Merryville - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class 1A bracket.
Class B-
(17) Doyline at (16) Bell City
(24) Pitkin at (9) Monterey
(27) Negreet at (6) Lacassine - 2/20, 6:00 PM
(18) Elizabeth at (15) Singer
(1) Fairview - *First Round Bye*
(2) Hathaway - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class B bracket.
Class C-
(17) South Cameron at (16) Harrisonburg
(21) Downsville at (12) Johnson Bayou
(20) Hackberry at (13) Evans
(3) Reeves - *First Round Bye*
(10) Starks - *First Round Bye*
Click here for the full Class C bracket.
Division I-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division I bracket.
Division II-
(15) De La Salle at (2) St. Louis
Click here for the full Division II bracket.
Division III-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division III bracket.
Division IV-
Click here for the full Division IV bracket.
Division V-
No local teams in play.
Click here for the full Division V bracket.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.