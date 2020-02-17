Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MAGNOLIA, Miss. (AP) — The ex-wife of a Mississippi man on trial in the shooting deaths of eight people has testified that a sheriff's deputy became the first victim when he was shot in the face by the man she described as “abusive" and “controlling." Sheena May testified Sunday at a courthouse in Magnolia, the Daily Leader newspaper reported. Her ex-husband, 37-year-old Willie Cory Godbolt, is charged with capital murder, accused of first fatally shooting the the sheriff's deputy who arrived at his in-laws' home to answer a domestic abuse call in May 2017. Authorities say three others were killed in that home, and the remaining victims elsewhere. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.