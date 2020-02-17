Helicopter lands on island near 210 bridge due to weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you saw a helicopter landing on an island near the 210 bridge Tuesday afternoon, it was landing there due to weather concerns, authorities say.
Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Calcasieu Parish Sherif’s Office, said the helicopter landed in the unusual spot “to wait out the weather.”
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton says that “at the time there were a lot of low clouds and the ceiling was only 600 feet at the Lake Charles Regional Airport.”
Wade says conditions may gradually improve with time this afternoon, but conditions will worsen again tonight.
