FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns much of the week; big drop in temperatures by mid-week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’ll get you out the door this morning with temperatures in the 50s, the muggy feel which is also responsible for some fog development that will also be an issue for some of your commutes this morning, with showers eventually returning. Take the rain gear as showers begin to develop by this afternoon and evening as the first in a series of disturbances affects our area this week.
Rain chances go up this afternoon and will be mainly on the light side, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. Temperatures will warm up into the lower 70s with any morning fog clearing out by midday. Coastal areas could see marine fog persist for a good portion of the day, so be aware of that is you plan to head offshore into the Gulf.
Lows tonight will stay even warmer in the 60s and the muggy feel will bring another likelihood of fog to the area overnight. Clouds will continue to thicken up through the day Tuesday in advance of a cold front that will push through Southwest Louisiana by Tuesday evening. The models show the bulk of the rain across northern and central Louisiana for most of the day, but this line will slowly advance southward into parts of Southwest Louisiana by the evening. Ahead of this front, rain and storm chances will go up, especially by Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours for Southwest Louisiana.
Ahead of the front, temperatures top out in the 70s, but the chill returns for Wednesday and Thursday with lows back in the 40s and highs barely into the lower 50s by Thursday and Friday. The bad news is that the rain won’t be over once the front moves through as the overrunning moisture from disturbances aloft will keep an active weather pattern in place and mean more rain, even with the much colder temperatures, for Wednesday and Thursday.
The good news by Friday is the moisture cuts off for a couple of days, with a break from these upper level disturbances. High pressure at the surface will continue to be in place which should allow for some sunshine to return, but also keep cool highs in place in the 50s. Sunshine continues to start the weekend with our next rain chances back by Sunday and through the early part of next week. We’ll be fine tuning the details for the Mardi Gras forecast over the next few days, but as of now, rain chances may decrease enough by next Tuesday evening which gives a glimmer of hope for parades set to roll.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
