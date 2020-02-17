FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns much of the week; big drop in temperatures by mid-week

The good news by Friday is the moisture cuts off for a couple of days, with a break from these upper level disturbances. High pressure at the surface will continue to be in place which should allow for some sunshine to return, but also keep cool highs in place in the 50s. Sunshine continues to start the weekend with our next rain chances back by Sunday and through the early part of next week. We’ll be fine tuning the details for the Mardi Gras forecast over the next few days, but as of now, rain chances may decrease enough by next Tuesday evening which gives a glimmer of hope for parades set to roll.