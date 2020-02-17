FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fog likely again tonight with more periods of rain ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday was not a pretty day thanks to the low clouds and fog that stuck around all day, and these will continue to be issues into the night.
It will be warm and muggy overnight with areas of patchy fog likely. We may see some dense fog in some areas, so give yourself extra drive time and use caution while driving. Temperatures are not going to drop much with lows by Tuesday morning in the low to mid 60s. A few showers cannot be ruled out, but the chance is only about 20%.
Tuesday will be similar to Monday with cloudy conditions and fog lingering off and on through the day. We may see a few showers, but the chance is only 30% and any rain should be isolated through the day. Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s!
A cold front will move through early Wednesday and that will knock temperatures down into the 50s and 60s for the next few days. It will also bring a better chance of rain with rain chances climbing to 40% Wednesday and 70% Thursday as a stronger cold front moves through.
Temperatures behind the second front will be noticeably cooler with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s! Rain will clear quickly, and the forecast is dry for Friday and Saturday.
Another cold front will begin to head our way Sunday and that is likely to spark some showers. Rain chance is 30% Sunday then increasing to 40% Monday when the front moves through.
As of right now we may see improving conditions just in time for Fat Tuesday, but that is still a week away and subject to change. The computer models continue to struggle with the weather forecast more than a few days out, so check back for updates over the coming days.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
