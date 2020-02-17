Crab Trap Rodeo helps remove derelict crab traps

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Every year, state legislation allows the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LDWF) to close down state-owned lakes and channels during February and March to collect derelict or lost and abandoned crab traps.
Crab traps are originally placed by commercial and recreational fishermen.
“It’s not necessarily always their [fishermen’s] fault for losing them, because it could be from a boat propeller cutting a buoy off and now the trap is lost, or again a storm surge," said marine fisheries biologist, Peyton Cagle. "A lot of derelict traps happen after we get hurricanes and tropical storms.”
While the state allows for a body of water to be closed for a maximum of 16 days the Feb. 10, 2020, closure is first time the LDWF has closed the east side of the lower portion of Calcasieu Lake for 10 days.
“We have 60 days to work with to clean them up but the other issue is we also see some of our lower tides this time of year," Cagle said. "During high tides, it wouldn’t benefit to try to remove crab traps, because most of the time they would be submerged.”
Only LDWF biologists and original owners of the derelict crab traps can retrieve them, except for when LDWF hosts a Crab Trap Rodeo, where the public can participate in gathering the derelict crab traps. The Crab Trap Rodeo in Calcasieu Lake took place Saturday, Feb. 15.
“People don’t necessarily see that it’s a problem or something that it can even be worked on to help reduce navigational hazards, reduce the ghost fishing that these derelict traps do, and it helps to keep our state beautiful,” Cagle said.
Experts say ghost fishing is what happens when a trap continues to fish without anyone tending it.
“These traps can stay either submerged or on a marsh edge, and what will happen is some type of animal might go in whether it be a fish or a crab, and if they can’t escape, you’re basically rebaiting the trap,” Cagle said.
Around 40 volunteers participated in Saturday’s Crab Trap Rodeo.
“The best thing about Louisiana is we’re a sportsman paradise,” said volunteer, Bridget Boudreaux. “If you’re going to be a fisher, an avid hunter and fisher, give your time back and help clean our community.”
Over 150 derelict crab traps were retrieved from Calcasieu Lake on Saturday. For a total number of derelict crab traps, since the program began in 2004, click HERE.
You can find a list of other LDWF closures HERE.
