Starks man dies in accident on La. 109 Saturday night

STARKS, La. (KPLC) - A 35-year-old Starks man was killed in a single-vehicle accident on La. 109 Saturday night, authorities say.
Brandon Elvin Perkins was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Trooper Derek Senegal, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop D. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. about two-and-a-half miles south of Starks.
Senegal said Perkins was traveling south in a 2005 Dodge Durango when, for reasons still under investigation, the SUV ran off the right side of the road, entered a ditch and overturned several times before striking a tree. Perkins was wearing a seatbelt.
A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis, Senegal said. The crash remains under investigation.
