Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

OBIT-CLAYTON WILLIAMS
Oilman, former Texas governor candidate Williams dies at 88
DALLAS (AP) — Clayton Williams, a colorful Texas oilman whose 1990 run for governor was derailed by making a joke about rape and saying he didn't pay income taxes one year, has died. He was 88. A relative says Williams died Friday at his home in Midland after struggling with pneumonia. Williams' nephew, Clay Pollard, said Williams “had just a huge personality.” Williams was known for his cowboy image and colorful phrases in addition to his generosity, including his support to his alma mater, Texas A&M University. Williams, a Republican, lost the 1990 gubernatorial race to liberal Democrat Ann Richards.
SLEDGEHAMMER BANDITS
Louisiana smash-and-grab jewelry heist; 4 Texas men accused
HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Four Texas men are accused of smashing display cases with a sledgehammer and stealing $69,000 worth of jewelry from a Louisiana store, and Texas police are reportedly investigating similar heists. Hammond's director of administration says police in Houston and other Texas jurisdictions have been in touch with city police. Lacy Landrum says the men were arrested on Interstate 12 in Baton Rouge about 45 minutes after the robbery was reported Thursday evening. Three are from Houston and one is from a suburb.
AP-US-HOUSTON-EXPLOSION-NO-ZONING
Houston blast prompts safety debate in city with no zoning
HOUSTON (AP) — Last month’s explosion at a Houston metal fabricating and manufacturing company that killed two workers and damaged hundreds of structures has renewed debate over the city’s lack of zoning. But experts say it’s highly unlikely the city is going to now adopt such development rules, which have resulted in having homes located near petrochemical facilities and businesses that handle hazardous materials. City leaders say they’re focused on possible changes to local rules on how often such businesses are inspected and more reporting of what chemicals and other hazardous substances they handle. But any local changes could get pushback from state officials, who have fought such proposals.
BORDER PATROL-BUS CHECKS
AP Exclusive: Agency memo contradicts Greyhound on bus raids
SEATTLE (AP) — A Customs and Border Protection memo obtained by The Associated Press confirms that bus companies such as Greyhound do not have to allow Border Patrol agents on board to conduct routine checks for immigrants living in the country illegally. That's contrary to Greyhound's long insistence that it has no choice but to let the agents on board. Immigrant rights activists say the memo gives them additional leverage as they pressure Greyhound to stop allowing sweeps. Greyhound told the AP it appreciated the Border Patrol “clarifying” its policy. It declined to say whether it would prohibit agents from boarding its buses.
TEACHER SLAYING-PRIEST
Former priest convicted in 1960 Texas slaying dies at 87
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Prison officials say a former Texas priest who was sentenced to life in prison for the 1960 killing of a schoolteacher has died. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says 87-year-old John Bernard Feit died Thursday afternoon at Huntsville Hospital. The department says his preliminary cause of death is cardiac arrest. Feit was convicted in 2017 for the killing of 25-year-old Irene Garza in 1960. Authorities say Garza had come to Feit's church in McAllen, Texas, for confession when she disappeared and was later found dead. After leaving Texas, he worked at a center in New Mexico where he was responsible for clearing priests for assignments and later at a charity in Phoenix.
AP-AS-JAPAN-OUTBREAK-CRUISE-SHIP
US to fly home Americans stuck on quarantined ship in Japan
TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. says Americans aboard a quarantined ship will be flown back home on a chartered flight Sunday, but that they will face another two-week quarantine. About 380 Americans are aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has docked at Yokohama, southwest of Tokyo. So far, 285 people from the ship have tested positive for a new virus. The passengers have been quarantined on the ship since Feb. 5. That 14-day quarantine is due to end Wednesday. The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo says the aircraft will arrive in Japan late Sunday. After arriving in the U.S., all will need to go through another two weeks of quarantine at Air Force bases in California or Texas.
PUPPY HANGED-TEXAS
Sheriff: Texas man accused of hanging puppy `out of boredom'
MONTE ALTO, Texas (AP) — A 21-year-old Texas man is accused of hanging a small puppy by the neck from a tree and posting a video of the deed on Facebook. Deputies say Claudio Gomez of Monte Alto, Texas, told them he was “acting out of boredom." He's booked in the Hidalgo County Jail, charged with torturing a non-livestock animal. The third-degree felony is punishable by two to 10 years in prison. Sheriff's Sgt. Frank Medrano says deputies traced the video to Gomez. Medrano says Gomez admitted to hanging the dog.
HOUSTON-FATAL DRUG RAID
Man convicted in case tied to disgraced ex-cop exonerated
HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has formally exonerated a second person convicted based on testimony by a disgraced Houston ex-police officer. Steven Mallet had pleaded guilty in 2009 to a drug charge. His brother Otis was also convicted. State District Judge Kelli Johnson declared Steven Mallet innocent Thursday days after his brother was declared innocent. Prosecutors say both men were convicted based on testimony by Gerald Goines. His cases are now being reviewed after he was accused of lying in a search warrant that led to a drug raid that killed a two people.
SANCTUARY CITIES
US border agents to pursue migrants in 'sanctuary' cities
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is deploying agents from the border to “sanctuary” cities that are hindering stepped up immigration enforcement. Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matthew Albence announced the use of Customs and Border Patrol agents in the interior of the country on Friday. Albence said the move is necessary because sanctuary cities are refusing to cooperate with ICE in the capture of immigrants. He says border agents will “supplement” ICE. Albence did not disclose the cities. But an official speaking on condition of anonymity said they include San Francisco, Boston, Chicago and New York.
TEXAS SLAYINGS
Police: Houston-area ex-pastor killed wife, son and himself
SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Police are trying to determine why a former pastor from the Houston area fatally shot his wife and 11-year-old son, strangled his daughter then killed himself. Authorities say 53-year-old Richard Logan of Sugar Land killed 48-year-old Diana Logan and their son Aaron on Tuesday at their home in Sugar Land. He then drove 160 miles to San Marcos where he attempted to strangle his adult daughter before shooting himself to death. Sugar Land police spokesman Doug Adolph says a motive hasn't yet been identified and an investigation is ongoing. Logan founded the community nonprofit Attack Poverty.