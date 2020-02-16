Late rally falls short in 84-79 loss to Demons

NATCHITOCHES (KPLC) – A three-minute drought midway through the second half enabled Northwestern State to build its largest lead of the game at nine points, a margin that, when challenged by McNeese with five straight three-pointers, would be answered by the Demons at the free throw line after hitting all eight free throws in the final minute as the Demons held off the Cowboys 84-79 in Southland Conference action on Saturday.