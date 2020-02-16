FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly cloudy afternoon, rain is returning as we head into Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a cloudy and showery start to the day we are now seeing mostly cloudy skies, with a few peaks of sunshine across the area as temperatures have warmed into the lower to middle 60′s.
Going through the rest of Sunday evening we can expect to see the clouds continuing to stay around the areas as well as the moisture as we are still seeing southerly flow across the region. Temperatures holding very steady overnight as they slowly drop into the upper 50′s through the evening, so a light jacket may be needed, but the plus side is that we remain dry overnight. Overnight we will see plenty of moisture and the dew points and temperatures will be very close to one another, which means that fog will be a concern overnight. Some areas could see dense fog at times, so if you are traveling around the area then make sure to use the low beams as well as allow a little extra time to get to your destination. Lows will be bottoming out in the upper 50′s much like what we saw last evening and as you head off to work and school tomorrow the rain chances will be increasing.
As you are heading out the door on Monday morning make sure to grab the rain jacket and umbrella as you head out because showers will be around the region moving in from the southwest. It won’t be an all day washout as we will see waves of rain moving through the area and as we head into the afternoon the showers will become a little more scattered and isolated in nature. Temperatures will be a little warmer than the last couple of days as we warm into the lower 70′s.m We get another break in the rain as the upper level disturbance moves out of the area and we are in between the systems. Clouds still remain in place overnight however, as we aren’t going to fully clear out, but we do get a break in the rain. Temperatures are even warmer into Tuesday morning as lows are in the lower to middle 60′s, but a dry start to the day. As we head into the afternoon a few showers and even a rumble of thunder is possible as we see scattered showers and storms moving through the area ahead of our next cold front.
Temperatures are cooler as we head into Wednesday as we are only in the lower 60′s for highs and rain chances are beginning to increase as we go throughout the day as a cold front is moving through the region. Rain chances remain high as through the overnight hours and temperatures are in the middle 40′s for lows as we head into Thursday. Rain chances still remain high as we move into Thursday because another system moving in from the west is right on the heels of the cold front that pushes through on Wednesday and finally as we reach the Friday time frame. Just in time for Mardi Gras parades to begin. Temperatures will be on the cooler side, but sunshine finally will return. Keep the rain gear handy this week and be prepared for a cool down as we head into late week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
