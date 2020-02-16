FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A mostly cloudy afternoon, rain is returning as we head into Monday

As you are heading out the door on Monday morning make sure to grab the rain jacket and umbrella as you head out because showers will be around the region moving in from the southwest. It won’t be an all day washout as we will see waves of rain moving through the area and as we head into the afternoon the showers will become a little more scattered and isolated in nature. Temperatures will be a little warmer than the last couple of days as we warm into the lower 70′s.m We get another break in the rain as the upper level disturbance moves out of the area and we are in between the systems. Clouds still remain in place overnight however, as we aren’t going to fully clear out, but we do get a break in the rain. Temperatures are even warmer into Tuesday morning as lows are in the lower to middle 60′s, but a dry start to the day. As we head into the afternoon a few showers and even a rumble of thunder is possible as we see scattered showers and storms moving through the area ahead of our next cold front.