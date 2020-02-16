Cowgirls pick up two wins on day 1 of Scrapyard Tournament

CONROE, TX (KPLC) - Freshman Caylon Brabham’s three-hit day helped McNeese to wins over South Dakota State and UAB on the first day of the Scrap Yard Tournament Saturday.
With the wins, McNeese improves to 7-1 on the year and will play UAB again at 11 a.m. Sunday before concluding tournament play at 1 p.m. against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Brabham began her day going 2 for 3 including a double and her first career home run, three RBI and two runs scored. She also had one stolen base. Against UAB, Brabham was 1 for 3 with a double and one RBI.
McNeese combined to pick up 11 hits on the day, six against South Dakota State and five against UAB. Five different Cowgirls collected at least one hit apiece against SDS and three picked up the five McNeese hits among them against UAB in the nightcap. Haylee Brinlee and Lauren Brown had two hits apiece and Brabham had the other hit against UAB.
Caroline Settle (2-0) picked up the win against SDS in relief of starter Ashley Koncir. Koncir pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up four hits and struck out one. Settle threw the final 3 1/3 innings to pick up the win.
Alexsandra Flores picked up the complete game victory over UAB to improve to 2-1 on the year. It’s her second complete game in three appearances this season.
Flores allowed three runs on seven hits, four walks and struck out three in the win.
McNeese took a 1-0 lead against South Dakota State in the second inning when Brabham led things off with a double to left then she stole third. A squeeze bunt by Brinlee allowed Brabham to score.
The Cowgirls defense once again came up key plays that saved a few runs. In the third inning, left fielder Kaylee Lopez gunned down a runner at home to secure a 1-0 Cowgirl lead. The next inning, Settle relieved Koncir to get the final out via a fly ball to center.
After a scoreless fifth inning, McNeese played small ball in the sixth inning. The Cowgirls laid down three straight bunt singles including one by pinch hitter Alayis Seneca who’s bunt first hit outside the baseline then rolled in fair territory. Brenique Wright’s fielder’s choice to short score Caleigh Cross led the inning off with a single down the first base line before Brabham hit a three-run home run, the first of her career to extend the lead to 5-0.
Against UAB, McNeese scored a single run in the first on Brabham’s second double of the day that scored Lopez.
A three run second inning put McNeese up 4-0. A sac bunt by Sara Geier scored both Brown and Brinlee then a sacrifice fly by Lopez scored Geier for the fourth run.
UAB answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the lead to 4-3. The Blazers scored their runs on three hits and took advantage of a Cowgirl error.
UAB left the tying run on base in four of the last five innings when Flores either got of the inning herself or the Cowgirl defense came up with a play.
In the third inning, UAB left the tying runner stranded on second when Flores got Gabi Apiag to pop out to Brabham at first base.
Flores gave up a two out walk in the sixth inning but got out of it by striking out Faith Hegh for the third out and then in the seventh, Flores gave up another two out walk to put the tying run on again. Catcher Gracie DeVall gunned down the runner attempting to steal second to end the game.
SCORING vs. South Dakota State
B2- McNeese took the early lead on a double to left by Brabham. Brabham moved up to third on a steal before scoring on a squeeze bunt by Brinlee. McNeese 1, SDSU 0
B6- McNeese puts down three consecutive bunts to load the bases. Wright’s fielder’s choice scores Cross for a 2-0 lead. Brabham’s three-run homerun puts McNeese up 5-0.
SCORING vs. UAB
T1- Brabham’s one out double down the left field line scored Lopez. Lopez reached base after being hit by a pitch. McNeese 1, UAB 0
T2- Cowgirls score three runs on two hits to take a 4-0 lead. A sac bunt by Sara Geier scored Lauren Brown and Haylee Brinlee then a sac fly by Kaylee Lopez scored Geier from third. McNeese 4, UAB 0
B2- UAB scored three runs on three hits and one Cowgirl error to cut the Cowgirl lead to 4-3
