Cowboys explode for 33 runs in double-header wins on Saturday

1st | In the top of the inning, Payne set sown the Delta Devils down in order. In the bottom half, Reid Bourque reached base with a single into the outfield and then was brought home by Clayton Rasbeary’s RBI double to deep left center field to plate the Cowboys first run of the inning. Nate Fisbeck then drew a walk, followed by Julian Gonzales being hit-by-pitch to give the Cowboys bases loaded for Jordan Yeatts. Yeatts then hit a sacrifice fly to right field to plate Rasbeary and advance Fisbeck to third. Fisbeck would then reach home for the Cowboys final run of the inning on a double steal to make it 4-0 after the first. 2nd | After the Delta Devils were held scoreless in the top half, the Cowboys picked up right were they left off. Schuyler Thibodaux led off with a single into left field, but then was thrown out at second in a fielder’s choice by Bourque. Rasbeary was then hit-by-pitch and they both advanced on a double steal, putting two in scoring position for Fisbeck. Fisbeck delivered bringing both home with a 2-RBI single through the left side of the infield, bringing the score to 6-0. Very next batter, Jake Dickerson, hit a nuke to right field to give the Cowboys its 8-0 lead after two.