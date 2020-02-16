Cowboys complete four-game sweep of Delta Devils behind Johnson’s big day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese baseball’s Peyton Johnson led the Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 SLC) to a 16-1 seven inning win over Mississippi Valley State (0-4, 0-0 SWAC) on Sunday afternoon to complete the four-game series sweep.
Johnson finished the game 3-for-4 from the plate, including a hit in each of his first three plate appearances that resulted in runs for the Pokes. Johnson’s two singles and triple drove in a game high six RBI’s and he scored twice himself.
On the mound, the Cowboys held the Delta Devils to only one hit in the ball game and one run. Senior Daniel Hecker got the start on the mound, but it was a pre-determined start as he only pitched one inning.
Freshman Isaac Duplechain made his Cowboy debut and earned his first win as a collegiate pitcher. Duplechain finished with a perfect two innings pitched, as not one batter reached base and picked up two strikeouts in the process.
The Cowboys outscored the Delta Devils 58-3 over the weekend and will loo to continue that success come Tuesday when they play host to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 6 p.m.
KEY INNINGS
1st | In the bottom of the inning, Reid Bourque reached on a drawn walk and then was called out at second on Payton Harden’s fielder’s choice. Very next batter, Nate Fisbeck, hit a double into the left center gap to put runners on second and third for Jake Dickerson. Dickerson got Harden home with a bunt single and Fisbeck crossed home for the Cowboys second run on a sac fly by Clayton Rasbeary to left field, making it 2-0 after the first.
2nd | Bottom of the inning, Brett Whelton hit a double off the left field wall to lead off the inning followed by back-to-back singles from Kade Morris and Peyton Johnson. Johnson’s single went right up the middle and plated both runners for two RBI’s. Very next batter, Bourque hits a screaming liner off the right center wall for an RBI triple, his first of the season. Now with a 5-0 lead, Fisbeck reached on a fielder’s choice RBI, making it 6-0 after the second.
3rd | The Delta Devils scored one run in the top of the inning on one hit, one walk, and one hit-by-pitch. In the bottom of the inning, the Cowboys responded with __ runs of their own. Julian Gonzales reached by way of a walk and then made it to third on Whelton’s single into left field. Both would cross home plate after Peyton Johnson hit a two-RBI triple off of the bottom of the right center wall, making it 9-0 after three.
4th | In the bottom of the inning, Fisbeck lead off with a double to left field and come around to score on Rasbeary’s single to right field. Then Rasbeary would come all the way home from first on Whelton’s RBI double to center field. After Kade Morris reached on a walk, Johnson brought home Whelton for his fifth RBI of the game on a single to right center field, to make it 12-0 after the fourth inning.
6th | Kale Breaux led the inning off with a base hit into right center field, followed by a single through the left side of the infield by Matt Keller, and a walk by Kade Morris to load the bases for Johnson who then drove in his final RBI of the game with a 6-4-3 double play. Bourque would drive Keller with a single and then was drove in along with Harden on Fisbeck’s second double of the game, bringing the score to its final 16-1.
MCNEESE NOTES Offense:The Cowboys were led offensively by Peyton Johnson, Johsnon went 3-for-4 from the plate, including two singles, a triple, two runs scored, and six RBI’s.
He was one of four McNeese players to end the game with multiple hits, including Reid Bourque (2-for-3), Nate Fisbeck (3-for-5), and Brett Whelton (3-for-3).
Johnson and Bourque both hit triples in the game, while Fisbeck had three doubles and Whelton had two of his own.
Pitching:Senior right-handed pitcher Daniel Hecker got the start for the Cowboys in Sunday’s game. Hecker would finish with 1.0 IP, no runs, walks, or hits allowed, and struck out two batters.
Hecker was relieved after the first inning by senior Jonathan Ellison. Ellison finished with 2.0 IP, one hit, one run earned, three walks, and one strikeout.
Freshman Isaac Duplechain earned his first win and made his Cowboy debut relieving Ellison to begin the fourth. Duplechain would finish with 2.0 IP, no runs, hits, or walks allowed, and struck out two.
Hunter Reeves and John Boushelle split the last two innings for their first 2020 appearances, each pitched 1.0 IP, surrendered no hits, runs, or walks, and Reeves struck out one while Boushelle struck out two.
QUOTES
Coach Justin Hill
“I think the message today was the same as the whole weekend, maintaining energy. We played a lot of baseball in a short period of time, so I told the guys to try and keep the energy even and not to let it boil over. I think the guys did a good job at the plate and on the mound, not trying to do too much and take it one pitch at a time.”
On the production of the bottom of the lineup:
“I think any time that you can stretch the lineup out and make it to where the opponent can’t sit there and relax and focus in on three or four batters is big. I’m just proud of all the guys this weekend, but that’s not to say that we don’t have things to work on
UTL Peyton Johnson
On how he felt at the plate:
“I just felt relaxed up there, my teammates did a good job of getting on base early in the game, with no outs especially, and when that happens it makes things a little easier as far as your approach from the plate.”
On the production of the bottom of the lineup:
“In my opinion we have one of the most dangerous lineups in the country, from top to bottom I think we can hurt people. Regardless of where any of us are batting we all have the same mindset, get on base and score as many runs as possible”
ON DECKThe Cowboys will have a short time off as they play host to Louisiana Tech in a mid-week matchup of Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Joe Miller Ballpark and then will travel to Thibodaux for the Mardi Gras Tournament over the weekend.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.