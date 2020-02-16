Basile wins second consecutive LHSAA Division III wrestling title, seven local athletes take home individual state championships

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KPLC) - The 2020 LHSAA State Wrestling Championships at the CenturyLink Center in Bossier City on Saturday, saw a quadruplet of Basile Bearcats, and wrestlers from St. Louis and South Beauregard bring home state titles in their weight class.
Thanks in large part to the four individual championships, Basile was able to win back-to-back state titles.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPIONS:
At 106 pounds in Division III, Andre Johnson of Basile pinned Henry Oliver of South Beauregard for the state title.
At 113 pounds in Division III, Dohnavan McMichael of St. Louis beat Kataurio Grigsby of Lakeside, 6-3 for the state title.
At 120 pounds in Division III, Alex Menier of Basile downed Kaul Kayser of Brusly, 4-3 for state title.
At 126 pounds in Division III, Alexander Yokubaitis of St. Louis won his fourth consecutive state title defeating David Diecidue of Archbishop Hannan, 15-0.
At 182 pounds in Division III, Isaac Cortez of Basile pinned Joseoph Belcher of St. Louis to win the state title.
At 195 pounds in Division III, Chase Spooner of South Beauregard pinned Kemal Robertson of St. Louis for the state title.
At 220 pounds in Division III, Gabe Duplechin of Basile won the title 6-0 over Brian Amis of Brusly.
St. Louis finished third in the Division III team standings with 176.5 points while South Beauregard finished eighth with 105.5 points
