Sulphur police investigating drowning of a child

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur police is investigating the drowning of a 4-year-old boy after he was reported missing on Feb. 14, 2020.
The department was notified of the missing boy at approximately 2:50 p.m. The mother advised that the family was taking a nap and when she woke up a little after 2 p.m., her 4-year-old son was missing, Capt. Jason Gully said.
Officers searched the area and located the boy partially submerged and deceased in the neighbor’s swimming pool, which was fenced in, the statement said.
Gully said it is unknown how the child entered the pool area. Sulphur City Ordinance require swimming pools to be fenced in.
