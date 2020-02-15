Southern defeats Alcorn St. after another good day at the plate for the Jags

Southern Jaguars Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne)
By Josh Auzenne | February 15, 2020 at 4:50 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 5:39 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Southern showed that Friday’s prowess swinging the bat wasn’t a fluke as the Jags had another impressive day at the plate against Alcorn State on Saturday, Feb. 15 in the Andre Dawson Classic.

The Jags (2-0) used a big fourth inning to run away with the 8-3 win over the Braves (1-1)

