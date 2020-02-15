Shaq’s son, Shareef O’Neal, tells SI he’s going to LSU

LSU Men's Basketball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 14, 2020 at 9:03 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 10:05 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shareef O’Neal, the son of LSU legend, Shaquille O’Neal, has told Sports Illustrated he is going to LSU.

SI tweeted a short interview with O’Neal on Friday, Feb. 14 about his decision.

The younger O’Neal played in 13 games at UCLA this season as a redshirt freshman before deciding to leave the team. He averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds.

