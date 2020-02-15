Shaq’s son, Shareef O’Neal, tells SI he’s going to LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Shareef O’Neal, the son of LSU legend, Shaquille O’Neal, has told Sports Illustrated he is going to LSU.
SI tweeted a short interview with O’Neal on Friday, Feb. 14 about his decision.
The younger O’Neal played in 13 games at UCLA this season as a redshirt freshman before deciding to leave the team. He averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds.
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, get additional sports information on our social media platforms.
____________
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.