Oak Park Dental offers free dental work on Valentine’s Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was a happy Valentine’s Day for those patients who got free dental work at Oak Park Dental.
“I’m having some pain in the rear," Tommy Warwas said.
“This extraction needs to come out, it’s very painful,” Jaquita Jackson said.
“I’m getting some teeth pulled, hopefully all of the bottom teeth," Brandy Owens.
Patients from around the Lake Area took advantage of Oak Park Dental’s generosity Friday. Several waited hours and even a day in advance.
“4:30 this morning," Jackson said.
“I’ve been waiting since 11 o’clock last night,” Owens said.
This year was Oak Park’s eighteenth year offering free services like cleanings, fillings and extractions.
“Offering them this, it gives them a chance to improve their oral health, which also improves the rest of their health and hopefully improves their confidence, helps them smile a little more," Dr. Kyle Ferro said.
Dental work can get pricey and Ferro said he’s just glad to be able to relieve that financial burden for patients.
“Well, to see them come in hurting and to see them leave knowing they’re not going to have to deal with that pain anymore? It’s really gratifying for us and hopefully it improves their life," Ferro said.
The patients definitely felt the love.
“It’s a blessing. I’m glad to be here and I’m so glad they’re doing this. I just thank God for them. You just don’t have the money to do everything you need so I’m so grateful for that," Linda Ceasar said.
“They’re angels, sent from heaven. Jesus sent them," Jackson said.
Oak Park Dental ended up helping 150 people today.
