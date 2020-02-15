No. 11 LSU starts season with convincing win over Indiana

LSU second baseman Cade Doughty hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning against Indiana on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | February 14, 2020 at 10:28 PM CST - Updated February 14 at 11:01 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 11 LSU baseball team started the 2020 season with a convincing win over Indiana.

The Tigers (1-0) blasted their way to a 8-1 victory over the Hoosiers (0-1).

LSU pitcher Cole Henry
LSU pitcher Cole Henry (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)

Cole Henry started on the mound for LSU. He gave up just three hits in four innings of work. He struck out eight batters and didn’t walk any.

The teams will face off twice Saturday.

