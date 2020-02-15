No. 25 LSU falls to Alabama in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - No. 25 LSU battled back after being down in the first half against Alabama but could not get over the hump and suffered the loss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Feb. 15.
The Tigers (18-7, 9-3 SEC) went down 88-82 to the Tide (14-11, 6-6 SEC).
Skylar Mays led LSU with 24 points. He also had nine rebounds. Trendon Watford added 18 points. Javonte Smart chipped in 16 points. Emmitt Williams finished recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
More to come.
