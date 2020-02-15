McNeese’s Arvie, Nevills break records at Samford Invite

BIRMINGHAM – Alanna Arvie was a double winner on Friday, including a school record in the women’s shot put, and Kobe Nevills broke a 20-year old record in the men’s 400-meter dash to pace the McNeese Cowgirls and Cowboys at the Samford Bulldog Indoor Invitational.
Arvie, the reigning Southland Conference Women’s Field Athlete of the Week, opened up the meet with a first-place finish in the weight throw event with a mark of 64-11.25. She later captured gold in the shot put, when on her second attempt, set a new Cowgirl record at 50-feet, 9.5-inches, breaking the old mark of 49-6 held by Nikki Hunter.
Nevills won the men’s 400-meter dash with a school-record time of 48.21. That snapped the mark of 48.24 by Raymond Bennett set in 1999.
The Cowboys also got a second-place finish in the mile run by Luke Horgan at 4:18.44.
On the women’s side and in addition to Arvie’s wins, Aleyah Donald took first place in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.54, just .03 off her personal best. Morgan Talley finished fourth in the triple jump with a leap of 37-11.25, a quarter of an inch off her personal best and Victoria Pierson clocked a PR in the 400-meters with a time of 56.98 to finish fifth.
Grace McKenzie, who competed unattached, won the 60-meter hurdles at 6.80 and the long jump at 19-feet, 7-inches.
McNeese Men’s Results
60m Dash: Wilshawn Williams 7.02 (semis); Caleb Frank 7.06 (semis); Terrill Banks 7.08 (semis); Jalen Smith 7.17.
60m Hurdles: Ronnie Jackson 8.18 (Prelims), 8.20 (3rd, Finals); Blake Grace 8.41 (Prelims); Lucas-Arno Voigt 8.70 (Prelims); Marcellus Boykins 9.31 (Prelims); Lewis Cain 9.46 (Prelims).
200m: 8, Joshua Raphael 22.15; 17, Terrill Banks, 22.44; 23, Wilshawn Williams 22.68; 27, Caleb Frank 22.88; 28, Jalen Smith 22.92; 30, Ethan Rapp 23.01
400m Dash: 1, Kobe Nevills 48.21 (SCHOOL RECORD); 16, Ethan Rapp 50.09.
800m Run: 24, Zhulien Monev 2:08.61; 26, Lewis Cain 2:08.61.
Mile: 2, Luke Horgan 4:18.44.
3000m: 6, Miguel Barrera-Lopez 8:27.32; 15, Aaron Gilliam 8:44.53
Men Long Jump: 16, Marcellus Boykins 21-01.25; 17, Kentrell Jackson 20-05; 20, Zhulien Monev 19-06; 23, Dusan Jurosevic 19-00; 24, Lewis Cain 18-09.25.
Triple Jump: 6, Ronnie Jackson 46-6.75; 13, Dusan Jurosevic 42-10.75
Shot Put: 7, Garrett Dietert 48-0.
Weight Throw: 14, Garrett Dietert 39-11.25.
McNeese Women’s Results
60m Dash: 1, Aleyah Donald 7.54.
60m Hurdles: 1, Grace McKenzie (Unattached) 8.60; Brentney Carroll 8.97 (Prelims); Rachel Woods 9.23 (Prelims).
200m Dash: 6, Dreunna Washington 24.81; 9, Victoria Pierson 24.84; 10, Aleyah Donald 24.93; 25, Malaiya Jedkins 25.51
400m Dash: 5, Victoria Pierson 56.98; 17, Destiny Johnson 1:00.22; 27, Ellis Conway 1:02.07; 30, Rachel Woods 1:02.71.
800m: 9, Shania Anthony 2:15.84; 15, Holly Roberts 2:18.12; 19, Jordan Carter 2:29.00; Brittany Clark 2:32.73.
3000m: 12, Jessica Fox 10:33.55; 17, Ciara Gilroy 10:42.78; 18, Sally Hughes 10:47.32; 19, Sophie Grabner 10:52.55
Long Jump: 1, Grace McKenzie (Unattached) 19-07; 3, Malaiya Jedkins 18-09; 4, Heaven Terrell 18-07; 27, N’Shari Jefferson 16-09.75.
Triple Jump: 4, Morgan Talley 37-11.25; 10, N’Shari Jefferson 35-3.75
High Jump: 15, Zur’Najah Poullard 5-1; 18, Morgan Talley 4-11.
Weight Throw: 1, Alanna Arvie 64-11.25; 23, Chloe Hernandez 40-04.0.
Shot Put: 1, Alanna Arvie 50-09.50 (SCHOOL RECORD).
4x400 Relay: 9, 4:07.37
