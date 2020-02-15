Immaculate Conception Cathedral School 7th Grade Basketball’s Star Teammate

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -
Immaculate Conception Cathedral School’s seventh grade basketball season had a team like no other, and they’re now champions, there’s one teammate whose impact lasted longer than the season.
“When you hear that name, the whole entire crowd knows it,” said teammate, Mason Fullington. “When you hear Wyatt, people know exactly who they’re talking about.”
His three-point shot in one of the first games of the season is still talked about.
“In two on one coverage, he made a shot over two defenders,” Fullington said. “It felt like we won the entire championship right there when Wyatt scored.”
Wyatt has down syndrome, but don’t let that fool you.
“I knew how good of a person he was, but he’s also a great basketball player, he is a great shooter," said coach Alex Kjellsten. "I think he’s shot the ball four times this year, and he’s made two of them, and that’s already a better shooting percentage than Lebron James right there.”
However, it’s his impact on his fellow player and his coach that transcends the shots he makes on the court.
“I’m just so lucky to have crossed paths with him and he’s been a true blessing in my life," Kjellsten said. “He was sent by God to me along the way, and I’m so fortunate to have come across him. He’s changed my life completely.”
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.