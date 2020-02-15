Historic Feats within reach for Drew Brees

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Drew Brees has reached the top of the NFL’s career passing touchdowns and yardage leaderboards in consecutive seasons. He also has 4 of the 5 best pass completion percentages for a single season in league history.
So where else will Brees have a mark in NFL history? Here’s a look at some of the other records in the conversation:
Career Pass Attempts:
By far the most attainable - Brees needs just nine pass attempts to overtake Brett Favre’s 10,169. On a related note....
Career Pass Completions:
Brees has 567 more completions than Favre and is atop the completions list with 6,867 - although Tom Brady is on his tail with 6,377. Brady needs 490 to surpass Brees, a mark that he is reached in every full season he has played since 2005.
Career Pass Completion Percentage:
Brees is atop this list currently with a 67.6% mark but given the way he improved in this category later in his career, Kirk Cousins (66.9%) is right on his tail. Dak Prescott (65.8%) and Matt Ryan (65.4%) are the next closest among active players.
Career Passer Rating:
19 seasons in the NFL have netted Brees a 98.4 rating which is third behind Aaron Rodgers (102.4) and Russell Wilson (101.2.) Improving a full four points will be tough. For example, if he duplicates his number from 2018, his best passer rating over a full season (2019 was his best at 116.3 but he only played in 11 games) then his career rating would rise just 0.8 points to 99.2.
4th Quarter Comebacks:
Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are currently tied atop this category with 45 successful efforts in the final period. Drew Brees would need 8 to tie them. Talk about stressful for Saints fans.
Game Winning Drives:
Similar to the comebacks, Brees’ 53 trails Brady (58) and Manning (56.)
Games with 300+ Yards and 3+ Pass TD:
Brees is well on top of this list with 69 such games to his name - a full eleven ahead of second-place Brady.
Games with 300+ Yards, 3+ Pass TD and 0 INT:
Brees still tops this list with 40 games, five more than Brady’s 35. Aaron Rodgers is third with 30.
Games with 300+ Yards, 5+ Pass TD and 0 INT:
Brady shares this record with Brees but has the upper hand thanks to a 6-0 record. Brees’ lone loss came in 2019 against the 49ers. Before that contest, only five quarterbacks had lost games with this stat line (including in 2015 when Brees and Eli Manning each accomplished the feat but New Orleans prevailed.) There have been a total of 66 such performances and quarterbacks are 60-6 in those games.
Games with 3+ Pass TD and 1+ Rush TD:
Brees may not be known for his legs but no other quarterback has more games with at least 3 pass TD and at least 1 rush TD. Brees has 9, followed by Rodgers at 7.
Super Bowl MVP Awards:
Tom Brady (4) and Joe Montana (3) lead a prestigious group of repeat winners. Brees is one shy of joining Terry Bradshaw, Eli Manning and Bart Starr as two-time Super Bowl MVP winners.
