Historic Feats within reach for Drew Brees

Brady shares this record with Brees but has the upper hand thanks to a 6-0 record. Brees’ lone loss came in 2019 against the 49ers. Before that contest, only five quarterbacks had lost games with this stat line (including in 2015 when Brees and Eli Manning each accomplished the feat but New Orleans prevailed.) There have been a total of 66 such performances and quarterbacks are 60-6 in those games.