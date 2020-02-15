Former McNeese sprinter Charles Jackson bows out in semifinals of 2019 Indoor National Championships

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In his fifth consecutive appearance in the USA Indoor Track & Field Championships, former McNeese sprinter Charles Jackson Jr. fell short of the final round of the men’s 60-meter dash in Albuquerque on Saturday.
After posting a time of 6.72 seconds in the first round on Friday, Jackson came back with a time of 6.75 in the semifinal round on Saturday which was good for 11th in the field of 16. Christian Coleman of Atlanta, GA posted the top overall time in the semifinal round with a time of 6.51 seconds.
