Former McNeese sprinter Charles Jackson bows out in semifinals of 2019 Indoor National Championships

Former McNeese sprinter Charles Jackson bows out in semifinals of 2019 Indoor National Championships
Charles Jackson (Source: KPLC)
By Gabe McDonald | February 15, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST - Updated February 15 at 4:15 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - In his fifth consecutive appearance in the USA Indoor Track & Field Championships, former McNeese sprinter Charles Jackson Jr. fell short of the final round of the men’s 60-meter dash in Albuquerque on Saturday.

After posting a time of 6.72 seconds in the first round on Friday, Jackson came back with a time of 6.75 in the semifinal round on Saturday which was good for 11th in the field of 16. Christian Coleman of Atlanta, GA posted the top overall time in the semifinal round with a time of 6.51 seconds.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.