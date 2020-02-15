FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds building into the afternoon, showers arriving overnight

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice start to the day as we have seen plenty of sunshine and temperatures warming into the lower 60′s, but clouds are beginning to build through the afternoon.
Going through the evening hours we are going to continue to see mostly cloudy skies as moisture begins to work its way into the region ahead of our next storm system that moves through overnight into Sunday morning. The mostly cloudy skies turn into cloudy skies as we head into late evening, but any plans that you have will be fine if they are before midnight as we remain dry. Areas of fog could be possible overnight so something to watch for as temperatures fall and the dew points begin to rise. If you do encounter areas of fog as always make sure to take a little extra time as well as use the lower headlights. As for rain showers begin to move through around midnight and continue off and on as we go through the early morning hours and clearing out around daybreak according to the latest models. Most of the rain remains light, but a few areas of heavier rain is possible and even a rumble of thunder, but no severe weather. Temperatures will be much warmer than that last several evenings as we only fall into the lower 50′s.
For Sunday we start out in the lower 50′s so a light jacket is needed if you are heading out early, as well a rain jacket and umbrella as a few showers could linger through noon, but these will be on the light side. Even after the showers depart cloudy to mostly cloudy skies will remain as well as the humidity as dew points remain elevated. Highs will be a little warmer as well as we warm into the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. The afternoon though does look to remain dry and the best if you have any outdoor activities. As we go into the overnight we continue to remain dry with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures falling into the middle to upper 50′s. As you head off to work and school in the morning for Monday a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but the majority of the models keep us dry.
Monday will be another warm day as we are in the middle 70′s for highs and the chances of rain going up as we head into the afternoon hours. a few scattered thunderstorms can’t be ruled out as well as we head into the overnight. Showers will be continuing and the chance of rain remains at 40% through Thursday before dropping just in time for Friday. The rain we are getting won’t be an all day rain, but much like the last few systems where we see waves of rain coming in from time to time. Temperatures will be something to watch as well as we see highs in the middle and upper 70′s through Tuesday, before the front pushes through on Wednesday and drops our temperatures even more. Highs Wednesday look to be in the lower 60′s and even colder for Thursday as highs struggle to reach the lower 50′s. Something to watch as some models suggest a little cooler, but nonetheless make sure to keep the rain jacket and umbrella handy for this upcoming week and also be prepared to see a cool down for the middle portion.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
