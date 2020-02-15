FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clouds building into the afternoon, showers arriving overnight

Going through the evening hours we are going to continue to see mostly cloudy skies as moisture begins to work its way into the region ahead of our next storm system that moves through overnight into Sunday morning. The mostly cloudy skies turn into cloudy skies as we head into late evening, but any plans that you have will be fine if they are before midnight as we remain dry. Areas of fog could be possible overnight so something to watch for as temperatures fall and the dew points begin to rise. If you do encounter areas of fog as always make sure to take a little extra time as well as use the lower headlights. As for rain showers begin to move through around midnight and continue off and on as we go through the early morning hours and clearing out around daybreak according to the latest models. Most of the rain remains light, but a few areas of heavier rain is possible and even a rumble of thunder, but no severe weather. Temperatures will be much warmer than that last several evenings as we only fall into the lower 50′s.