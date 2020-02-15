Dion shines in first start as McNeese wins season opener, 9-0

5th | Dion struck out the side in the top half of the inning, for the second time. In the bottom of the inning, Jordan Yeatts lead the inning off by being hit-by-pitch, followed by a single down the right field line by Whelton. With two men on base, Harden hit an RBI sacrifice fly to right field to bring home Yeatts from third and give the Cowboys the 6-0 lead. Next batter Peyton Johnson reached base after an error by the first baseman. Bourque then drew a four pitch walk to load the bases for Rasbeary, who then hit a RBI sac fly and reached base due to an error by the center fielder giving McNeese the 7-0 led after five.