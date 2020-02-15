BLACK HISTORY MONTH: More to Prove - Frank Wilson

“Frank Wilson isn’t that great," Wilson said of himself. “There have been men before you that have knocked at the door that have worked extremely hard and you happened to be the person that got that opportunity. So, what do you do with it now? Do you boast gleefully or arrogantly and go ‘Look at me?’ Or do you use it as an opportunity graciously, humbly, and gratefully to be thankful for it and then use it to inspire the next one who has aspirations.”