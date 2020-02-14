Texas Southern looks for home win vs Jackson St.

TAKING IT UP A NOTCH: Jackson State has scored 67 points per game and allowed 61.5 points per game across 11 conference games. Those are both significant improvements over the 61.6 points scored and 78.5 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Tristan Jarrett has connected on 27.2 percent of the 147 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 25 over the last five games. He's also made 68.3 percent of his free throws this season.