SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 13, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 13, 2020.
Kylie Rochelle Shillow, 40, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Marcy Elizabeth Bradford, 30, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; no seat belt.
Jesse Noah Shell, 34, DeQuincy: Disturbing the peace; property damage under $1,000; home invasion.
Richard Paul Konkel Jr., 54, DeRidder: Contempt of court.
Angela Rebecca Royer, 48, Singer: Monetary instrument abuse; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; contempt of court; instate detainer (2 charges).
Randal Dwayne Broussard, 39, Lake Charles: Simple battery of the infirm; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Jareth Shermon Bias, 31, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Andrew Bryce Thibodeaux, 33, Lake Charles: Burglary (2 charges); theft under $1,000; property damage under $1,000; contempt of court; theft under $1,000.
Olivia Rose Thibodeaux, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Michael Shane Perkins, 31, DeQuincy: Instate detainer.
Tonya Lee Voth, 21, Bogalusa: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Jerald Glenn Nickerson Jr., 30, Lake Charles: Probation detainer.
John Darrell Marange, 56, Vinton: Contempt of court.
Kirk Anthony Lavergne, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug.
Shane Keith Hilton, 40, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Mark Edward Ancelet, 55, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; failure to obey traffic control signals; proper equipment required on vehicles.
David Charles Samaniego, 36, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.
James Patrick Bertrand Jr., 58, Vinton: No proof of insurance; obstruction of justice; second offense DWI; careless operation.
Daryl John Celestine, 34, Lake Charles: Unauthorized use of an access card as theft; possession of a Schedule IV drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.
Dustin Ryan Vincent, 26, Sulphur: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Brady Allen Whitley, 27, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.