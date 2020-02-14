Pokes emphasizing faster starts as season winds down

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Heath Schroyer admitted on Thursday in his press conference that his team’s bye week couldn’t have come at a more perfect time.
After reeling off seven consecutive wins and getting as high as fourth in the Southland standings, McNeese is currently on a three-game skid with only seven games to go.
However, the Cowboys have been competitive in those three losses with all of them being by single digits and one of them even going into overtime. So, it's not so much about how the Pokes finish ball games, it's about being able to start faster.
“In the games against Lamar and Central Arkansas our starts were not very good," McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer admitted. "We have to get out of the gate better and start better. Our mood has been good and our guys are positive. At the end of the day we’re still the same team that won seven in a row and if you would’ve told me when we were 0-3 that we’d be 7-6 I would’ve taken it. Obviously this is the heart of the season and it’s the last third of the yea. So we need to play well, get healthy, and get ready for this stretch run.”
While the Cowboys have yet to win in the month of February, their next opponent has done the opposite. The Northwestern State Demons are winners of three-straight and sit just a half of a game above McNeese in the standings so there is plenty riding on Saturday’s match up in Natchitoches.
