Pokes emphasizing faster starts as season winds down

“In the games against Lamar and Central Arkansas our starts were not very good," McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer admitted. "We have to get out of the gate better and start better. Our mood has been good and our guys are positive. At the end of the day we’re still the same team that won seven in a row and if you would’ve told me when we were 0-3 that we’d be 7-6 I would’ve taken it. Obviously this is the heart of the season and it’s the last third of the yea. So we need to play well, get healthy, and get ready for this stretch run.”