Opelousas man arrested in Jennings after reporting shots fired on I-10

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A man has been arrested in Jennings after officers responded to a complaint about shots being fired on I-10, according to the Jennings Police Department.
Authorities say that officers responded to a Shop Rite in Jennings around 9:49 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2020.
After speaking with the person who made the complaint, Johnathan Senegal, 42, of Opelousas, officers said they noticed that he was acting suspiciously.
Officers later gained permission to search Senegal’s vehicle and say they found a digital scale, cocaine, and a Draco 7.62 AK-47 semi-automatic pistol that was under the driver’s seat.
Senegal was arrested for possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm while in the presence of a criminally dangerous substance.
Senegal has been transferred to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail. According to the jail roster bail has not yet been set for him.
