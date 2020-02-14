Geier, pitching leads McNeese past Texas A&M, 1-0

COLLEGE STATION— McNeese softball broke a scoreless game with a run in the fifth inning and held on for the 1-0 midweek victory over Texas A&M here Thursday.
McNeese (5-1) got things started when Haylee Brinlee singled up the middle then an RBI single up the middle by Sara Geier scored pinch-runner Tayler Strother.
“From an offensive standpoint she (Kayla Poynter) had us off balance pretty well and we were able to get a couple of balls to fall in. I’m proud of the kids for making adjustments and kept grinding it out,” said head coach James Landreneau.
The Cowgirls ended the game with five hits with five different players picking up one hit apiece. Alexandria Saldivar’s double was the only extra-base hit in the game. Cori McCrary and Brenique Wright also picked up singles besides Brinlee and Geier.
McNeese’s defense had another good night, not committing an error and coming up with key defensive plays, in particular in the fourth inning and a runner on first, Saldivar snagged a would-be single and fired it to McCrary who through back to first to end the inning.
“This was a big double play made by Saldivar to get us out of the inning.”
Sophomore Saleen Flores picked her second win of the season and her first complete-game shutout to improve to 2-0. Flores allowed two hits, three walks and struck out four and didn’t allow an Aggie runner to advance pass second base.
“I thought Saleen was excellent tonight. I thought her and coach Tate (Robbie) were on the same page all night and she was able to keep them off balance and we were able to play good defense behind her. There were a couple of times when they started to get some momentum and she pitched herself out of some jams.
Freshman Whitney Tate entered the game with two outs and the tying run on second base. Tate got pinch hitter Kelly Martinez to ground out to Geier to end the game and her first collegiate save.
“This was a tough situation to come into the game and this kind of environment. She comes in the game with a 2-0 count and throws a first-pitch ball but showed some guts in what she is capable of doing. It was a tough situation but to deliver is huge for a freshman.
McNeese will return travel to Conroe, Texas this weekend to take part in the Scrap Yard Tournament.
SCORING
T5- McNeese scored the only run of the game on an RBI single to center by Sara Geier that scored pinch-runner Tayler Strother. Haylee Brinlee singled up the middle with one out then was pinch ran by Strother. Strother went to third on an Aggie error before scoring. McN 1, TAMU 0
