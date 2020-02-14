FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sun returns; a few showers for the weekend but not a washout

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As dreary and rainy as our weather pattern has been, thankfully we’re blessed with beautiful weather on this Valentine’s Day, except it will be a little chilly with morning temperatures in the 30s and afternoon highs in the 50s. Bundle up as you get your day started though as northeasterly breezes have pushed wind chill values closer to the freezing mark early this morning.
A full day of sunshine will help to break the chill a little faster than yesterday though as temperatures by the noon hour return to the lower 50s with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s. Northeasterly winds 10 to 15 mph will keep humidity levels low and very pleasant but cool feel through the day.
Take a coat if you plan to head outdoors after sunset though as temperature quickly drop into the 40s by 7:00 p.m. and continue to fall through the lower 40s through midnight and into the 30s again overnight. With dry enough air in place, frost may not occur quite as widespread, although some patchy areas of frost are possible.
Our Saturday will start with lots of sunshine, but clouds on the return by the afternoon will be the signal of change that will begin to take place this weekend. Afternoon highs on Saturday return to the lower 60s as the clouds thicken with some showers possible during the evening and late-night hours. Showers carry over into early Sunday morning as well, with the upper level disturbance departing by afternoon and leaving clouds but a drier second half of the day. Meanwhile, temperatures return to the 70s by afternoon.
There are still a lot of question marks in the forecast for next week regarding exact timing of rain chances, as upper level disturbances each day keep our overall soggy pattern going with rain chances in the forecast nearly every day next week. Models still advertise a significant cooldown on the way that could rival some of our coldest afternoons of winter thus far, with the front expected to begin dropping temperatures by Wednesday and keep chilly air in place through the following weekend.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
