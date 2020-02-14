FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sun returns; a few showers for the weekend but not a washout

Our Saturday will start with lots of sunshine, but clouds on the return by the afternoon will be the signal of change that will begin to take place this weekend. Afternoon highs on Saturday return to the lower 60s as the clouds thicken with some showers possible during the evening and late-night hours. Showers carry over into early Sunday morning as well, with the upper level disturbance departing by afternoon and leaving clouds but a drier second half of the day. Meanwhile, temperatures return to the 70s by afternoon.