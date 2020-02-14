FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice afternoon filled with plenty of sunshine, as we head into the weekend showers will be possible

It’s been a wonderful way to end the work week as we have seen plenty of sunshine, which has been a rarity for Southwest Louisiana this week. Temperatures have rebounded nicely as well and the good news is that winds have relaxed and are no where near as strong as what we saw yesterday. If you have any Valentine’s Day plans for the evening the weather will definitely cause no problems across the region as we remain clear, you will however, want to take a jacket or coat with you because temperatures will be on the cooler side. If you have any other plans like catching the home opener for Mcneese baseball it will be just fine as well as temperatures around first pitch will be in the lower 50′and by the time the game ends back into the middle and upper 40′s. We will once again be dropping into the middle and upper 30′s overnight as we continue to see dry air and clear skies aiding in the falling temperatures. As we wake up on Saturday morning make sure to take the jacket out as it will be cold start to the day, but sunshine will be around a few areas of frost possible, especially for areas to the north.