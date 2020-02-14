FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice afternoon filled with plenty of sunshine, as we head into the weekend showers will be possible

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Plenty of sunshine filling our afternoon with temperatures that are pleasant across our area as e have reached the middle and upper 50′s.
It’s been a wonderful way to end the work week as we have seen plenty of sunshine, which has been a rarity for Southwest Louisiana this week. Temperatures have rebounded nicely as well and the good news is that winds have relaxed and are no where near as strong as what we saw yesterday. If you have any Valentine’s Day plans for the evening the weather will definitely cause no problems across the region as we remain clear, you will however, want to take a jacket or coat with you because temperatures will be on the cooler side. If you have any other plans like catching the home opener for Mcneese baseball it will be just fine as well as temperatures around first pitch will be in the lower 50′and by the time the game ends back into the middle and upper 40′s. We will once again be dropping into the middle and upper 30′s overnight as we continue to see dry air and clear skies aiding in the falling temperatures. As we wake up on Saturday morning make sure to take the jacket out as it will be cold start to the day, but sunshine will be around a few areas of frost possible, especially for areas to the north.
Saturday will start out featuring plenty of sunshine, but a few high clouds will be possible as well as we begin to see a change in the weather pattern as wind shift out of the south, which will increase moisture levels around the area. The good news is that temperatures will be a little warmer for our afternoon highs as we reach the lower to middle 60′s as well as we remain dry for the daylight hours. Even the evening looks to be fine, although clouds will be increasing in coverage most models agree the rain doesn’t move in until later closer to midnight. Lows will also be warmer thanks to more moisture and cloud cover as we only fall into the lower 50′s. The best chance of rain comes during the overnight period of Saturday into Sunday morning before tapering off early on Sunday morning. Sunday will feature a few showers early, but drying out as we head towards lunch time. Clouds remain in place as we head into the afternoon and we may reach the 70 degree mark as highs look to be in the upper 60′s to near 70.
Even though we get a break in the rain as we head into Sunday afternoon the rain chances stick around as we continue to see at least a 30% chance everyday next week as we once again see the same pattern shaping up, in which system after system continues to push through bringing rainy periods and then moving out for a little before more rain moves in. Temperatures into next week warm up as well as we see highs in the middle 70′s for both Monday and Tuesday with lows in the upper 50′s to middle 60′s. As we push later into the week models are hinting at a more significant cooler down with temperatures dropping 20 degrees or so from Tuesday to Thursday with highs in the lower 50′s for Thursday and Friday. This is still several days out and is subject to change, but something to watch for as we go into next week and the KPLC weather team will continue to monitor as we get closer.
For now enjoy a a beautiful Valentine’s Day evening and a nice start to the weekend as we start off sunny and dry. Keep the rain jacket nearby as we head into Saturday evening and as always you can check the KPLC weather app for the latest look at radar.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
