United Way raises awareness about free 211 phone service

“Affordable housing. It’s a million dollar question, you know? How are we going to deal with it here? We really do have an affordable housing issue," Durel said. “We just try to direct them to get them through that weave. Whether it’s section 8 or we know of landlords who will offer reduced rates. We also connect them to the agencies that will help supplement that rental income. Or help them pay maybe their deposit so down the road they’ll have money for their rent."