SWLA Arrest Report - Feb. 12, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Feb. 12, 2020.
Brettney Gail Atkins, 26, Sulphur: Child desertion.
Dwayne Ernest Willis, 31, Lake Charles: First offense illegal carrying on weapons; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon (2 charges); resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; contraband in penal institutions; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; probation violation.
Shirley Lynette Sawyer, 35, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Gary Oneal Johnson Jr., 18, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Geary Onell Johnson, 37, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; child endangerment.
Sylvester Dabue Barrett, 43, Lake Charles: Trespassing; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Demarcus Keandre Cofield, 22, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Dejan Marquise Egerton, 24, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Alfonso Joseph Ross, 25, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; contempt of court.
Osborn James Freeman, 47, Lake Charles: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender; failure to comply with sex offender I.D. requirements.
April Sada Garrick, 32, Lake Charles: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; expired drivers license; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Patricia Sue Heath, 40, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Jose Luis Marcias Gonzalez, 50, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.
Dread Talbot Thomas IV, 24, Humble, TX: Burglary.
Brandon James Francois, 23, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; violations of protective orders.
Amy Renee Wilson, 25, Lake Charles: Criminal mischief; battery of the infirm.
Alec Brittin Daley, 32, Lake Charles: Property damage under $1,000; domestic abuse.
Darius Timothy Williams, 20, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Dylan Reed Guillory, 19, Lake Charles: Aggravated arson.
Newton Rodney Gage Thigpen, 26, Lake Charles: Parole violation.
Jessica Bush, 42, Oberlin: Out of state detainer.
Brian Keith Batiste, 37, Houston, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug.
Brittany Amanda Malone, 22, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; no motor vehicle insurance; expired plates; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; contempt of court (2 charges).
Carla Carr, 48, Nederland, TX: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug.
kirk Barrett LaCombe, 41, Evangeline: Possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.
