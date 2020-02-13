SLU looks to end streak vs Nicholls St.

SAVVY SENIORS: Nicholls State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Warith Alatishe, Dexter McClanahan, Elvis Harvey Jr. and Andre Jones have combined to account for 62 percent of the team's scoring this year and 65 percent of all Colonels points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TY: Ty Brewer has connected on 34.4 percent of the 64 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 17 over the last five games. He's also made 68.1 percent of his free throws this season.