Six football recruits from Louisiana make the Rivals250 2021 list

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The state of Louisiana is one of the hottest football recruiting spots year in and year out. The 2021 class is no different for “The Boot.”
Six recruits from Louisiana checked in on the Rivals250 list. This list is comprised of the top 250 juniors in the country.
Here’s the full list of Louisiana recruits making the Rivals250 list:
6. DT Maason Smith, Terrebonne
- Smith is a 5-star prospect for the Terrebonne Tigers. He’s 6′4″, weighing in at 290 pounds.
54. WR Chris Hilton, Zachary
- Hilton is a 4-star prospect for the Zachary Broncos. The wide receiver is 6′0″, 166 pounds.
62. S Sage Ryan, Lafayette Christian Academy
- Ryan is a 4-star safety for the LCA Knights. Ryan is 5′11″, 190 pounds.
96. S Kaine Williams, John Ehret
- Williams is a 4-star safety for the John Ehret Patriots. Williams is 6′2″, 180 pounds.
100. WR Brian Thomas, Walker
- Thomas is a 4-star receiver for the Walker Wildcats. He’s 6′4″, 190 pounds.
225. WR Destyn Pazon, Edna Karr
- Pazon is a 4-star receiver for the Karr Cougars. Pazon is 6′1″, 179 pounds.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.