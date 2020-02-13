Senator Kennedy weighs in on President Trump’s 2021 fiscal year budget plan

“I think we have over 100 different student loan programs,” Kennedy said. “We have too many cooks in the kitchen. He wants to consolidate all of those programs and write a student loan program like somebody designed it on purpose. We also have to look at our universities. They are not doing a good job in terms of controlling costs and tuition. Since 1985 tuition has gone up 500% in America. That’s more than the cost of healthcare. That’s more than the cost of housing. Many of our universities are top heavy, they are not spending the money in the classroom. They are spending money hiring more administrators. Universities have to tighten their belt as well. We have kids in Louisiana graduating with degrees in debt. The door swings both ways. We can do better with our student loan programs, but universities have to do a better job too. Their priorities need to be spending their first dollar in the classroom. Everything else is secondary. I understand you have to have administrators to run a university. But if you look at all the universities in America, we have on average twice as many administrators, bureaucrats, non-teaching personnel as teachers. I believe our universities can do a better job.”