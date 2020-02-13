Rodeo favorite Lecile Harris dies at 83

Rodeo favorite Lecile Harris dies at 83
February 13, 2020 at 4:45 PM CST - Updated February 13 at 4:45 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lecile Harris, a rodeo clown who was a favorite at the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo, has died.

Harris was 83 years old.

Harris died peacefully in his sleep after performing in the Dixie National Rodeos in Jackson, Mississippi, according to a post on his Facebook page.

With immense and unbelievable sadness, I regret to inform everyone that Lecile Harris passed peacefully in his sleep...

Posted by Lecile Harris on Thursday, February 13, 2020

Bringing smiles to the faces of rodeo attendees every year, Harris had performed at the Southwest District Rodeo since 1983.

Harris performed in Lake Charles just two weeks ago.

It is with great sorrow that we say goodbye to a legendary man who has brought laughter and joy to rodeo audiences for...

Posted by Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo on Thursday, February 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.