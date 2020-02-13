Rodeo favorite Lecile Harris dies at 83

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lecile Harris, a rodeo clown who was a favorite at the Southwest District Livestock Show and Rodeo, has died.
Harris was 83 years old.
Harris died peacefully in his sleep after performing in the Dixie National Rodeos in Jackson, Mississippi, according to a post on his Facebook page.
Bringing smiles to the faces of rodeo attendees every year, Harris had performed at the Southwest District Rodeo since 1983.
Harris performed in Lake Charles just two weeks ago.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.