Police: Chase reaches speeds of 100 mph in Jennings city limits

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A police chase through the streets of Jennings reached 100 miles per hour Thursday morning, authorities said.
The chase then continued on I-10 eastbound, with speeds reaching 110 mph, according to information from the Jennings Police Department. The chase began around 8 a.m. when an officer attempted to make a traffic stop.
During the chase, the driver threw an assortment of pills, heroin, and marijuana out the window, according to Jennings police. The driver, Devin Mitchell, was arrested for aggravated flight from an officer, two counts of obstruction of justice, five counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and transactions involving drug proceeds. He was also cited for traffic offenses.
