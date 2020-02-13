Exxon releases details, timeline of plant fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB learned new information Thursday, Feb. 13 about the large fire at the Exxon facility in north Baton Rouge that broke out late Tuesday night (Feb. 11).
During a telephone conference call with WAFB staff, Exxon State Regulatory Advisor Robert Berg said there were not any dangerous chemicals detected outside the gates of the facility at any point during the incident. Berg added the following:
- Exxon is required to report any release to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) and Louisiana State Police (LSP) whenever the substance exceeds pre-set “reportable quantities”, known as “RQ”.
- Exxon reported to authorities that the incident could have caused “flammable vapor” to be released into the nearby community. That’s a class of chemicals that could catch fire if there is an ignition source. Natural gas is one example of a flammable vapor.
- Exxon reported to authorities that butadiene was released during the incident. Butadiene is used to produce rubber and tires. Any amounts over 10 lbs must be reported. Exxon estimates about 10,000 lbs were released over the course of the fire.
- Exxon reported to authorities that benzene was released during the incident. Benzene is used by Exxon to produce plastic. Any amounts over 10 lbs must be reported. Exxon does not know how much benzene was released, but told authorities it likely exceeds the limit.
- Exxon reported to authorities that sulfur dioxide was released hours after the incident began, as more of the plant burned. Sulfur dioxide arises mainly from the burning of coal or crude oil. Any amounts over 500 lbs must be reported. Exxon does not know how much sulfur dioxide was released, but told authorities it likely exceeds the limit.
- Exxon notified LDEQ and LSP of the “reportable quantities” more than 50 minutes after the fire started, but under the one-hour time limit that’s legally required for an initial report that substances that have been released.
- Exxon says it does not have the authority to issue a “shelter in place” outside of its property. That must be done by law enforcement. A “shelter in place,” which was not called for in the community during this event, usually orders residents to stay indoors with windows closed and air conditioning or heating units turned off.
- Exxon’s next reporting step is to file a letter with LDEQ and LSP within seven days of the incident to adjust any estimates on substances that were released and add any new ones, if applicable. This is known as the “seven-day letter.”
- Exxon said most of the flames that were visible were from natural gas.
- Exxon said it notified the Baton Rouge Fire Department immediately after the fire broke out.
- The Baton Rouge Fire Department’s hazmat unit was first to begin monitoring of air quality outside of Exxon’s fence line. LDEQ and Exxon staff joined in the effort at a later time. Exxon did not have an exact time the fire started and a spokeswoman did not know exactly when the fire department was first notified. Exxon’s own fire department solely worked to extinguish the fire, a process that took seven hours.
- Exxon says workers with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) arrived at the plant to conduct air quality testing, but were so “impressed” with Exxon’s testing that the EPA did not conduct its own testing.
RELATED STORIES:
- Homeowners near ExxonMobil left rattled after fire, say communication needs improvement
- THE INVESTIGATORS: Data reveals ExxonMobil refinery has faced nearly a dozen documented violations in past two decades
- Who to contact with concerns regarding fire at ExxonMobil
- No injuries, off-site impact after significant fire at ExxonMobil refinery
Anyone who would like to sign up for CodeRED, the notification system Exxon uses to send out alerts, can click here.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.