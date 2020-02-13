Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Austin Wiley had 18 points, a career-high 17 rebounds and five blocked shots and No. 11 Auburn beat rival Alabama 95-91 Wednesday night in the Tigers' latest foray into overtime. The Tigers picked up their fourth overtime win of the last five games. This time they scored the first eight points of overtime and held on for redemption from an earlier 19-point loss to the Crimson Tide. J'Von McCormick, who hit the game-winner and three big 3-pointers in an overtime win over No. 25 LSU, made two free throws with 18 seconds left.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Tavin Lovan scored a career-high 25 points and Jalen Benjamin added 21 points as UAB topped Middle Tennessee 83-72. Will Butler had 19 points and seven rebounds for UAB (15-11, 6-7 Conference USA), which snapped its four-game home losing streak. Makhtar Gueye added 10 points and eight rebounds. Lovan made 10 of 11 shots from the floor. Antonio Green had 26 points for the Blue Raiders. Tyson Jackson added 10 points. Reggie Scurry had seven rebounds.
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Clay Mounce had a season-high 25 points as Furman topped Samford 86-71. Mounce hit 9 of 12 shots, including 5 of 7 3-pointers. Mike Bothwell had 15 points for Furman, which has won six in a row and keeps pace with East Tennessee State as co-leaders of the conference. Jordan Lyons added 14 points. Alex Hunter had 12 points and seven assists. Brandon Austin had 21 points for the Bulldogs, who have lost 11 in a row. Jalen Dupree added 16 points and eight rebounds. Robert Allen had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quinton Rose scored six straight points in the final 1:23, lifting Temple into the lead for an eventual 72-68 comeback win over Tulane.Rose finished with 23 points, Monty Scott added 16 for Temple, which trailed by as many as 13 in the second half. Rose stripped the ball from Tulane's Teshaun Hightower at the top of the circle and raced downcourt for a one-on-none dunk that tied the game 66-66. Hightower led the Green Wave with 23 points.
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Dexter McClanahan posted 19 points as Nicholls State narrowly beat Lamar 69-65. Avery Sullivan led the Cardinals on Wednesday night with 24 points, tying his career high.