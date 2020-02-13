FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A windy and chilly day, temperatures overnight with frost likely in some areas

Going into the weekend we see a change in the weather once again as winds begin to shift to a more southerly direction, which will in turn bring more moisture into the area. Clouds will be around especially as we move into the afternoon hours as we are watching a fast moving disturbance beginning to work it’s way into the area. Temperatures will be a little warmer as well we see highs in the lower to middle 60′s. A few showers will be possible as we head into Saturday evening and into the overnight as the system moves in. As of now have the rain jacket if you have any late plans Saturday after dark, and through the morning hours of Sunday. The good news is that it’s a fast moving system that will bring some rain to the area, but at this time it doesn’t look to bring any heavy rain. As we move into Sunday temperatures warm back into the lower 70′s and will remain in the 70′s until Tuesday. Rain chances don’t go away as we continue to see them into next week, but there are signs that a more significant cool down could be in store into the middle of next week. Nothing set in stone yet, but something to take not of. As of now enjoy your Valentine’s Day as we remain dry and cool.