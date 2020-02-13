FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A windy and chilly day, temperatures overnight with frost likely in some areas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A very chilly and breezy day across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen strong northerly winds, coupled with temperatures in the lower 50′s for highs today.
Make sure to keep the jacket handy as we go through the evening hours as the winds will still be gusty from time to time and temperatures really don’t warm all that much thanks to the continued cloud cover. Over the course of the late afternoon peaks of sunshine are possible as we finally are able to get the pesky clouds out of the area. Once the clouds clear and the winds relax, we will see temperatures really beginning to drop as we will be cold tonight as lows will be in the lower to middle 30′s by the time we reach Friday morning. Frost will be an issue especially for areas to the north as they will experience colder temperatures longer as well as seeing the coldest temperatures. Make sure to protect the plants as well as pets as they will be susceptible to the cold just like us.
As for Valentine’s Day make sure to have the coat as we start the day very cold as temperatures will be roughly ten degrees colder than average for this time of year. The great news is that we see plenty of sunshine for Friday, although the sunshine won’t help us warm up all that much as we see temperatures only warming into the middle and upper 50′s across Southwest Louisiana. So a jacket definitely needed for the afternoon and evening. If you have any plans to head out during the evening and overnight hours, go ahead and grab the coat because it will be another cold one as we see temperatures dropping into the upper 40′s for the evening hours. We do remain dry though so perfect weather in that regard to end the week. Frost could be an issue once again as we head into the overnight, although the better chance is definitely going to be further north as we head into Saturday as we aren’t quiet as cold as temperatures are in the upper 30′s to lower 40′s.
Going into the weekend we see a change in the weather once again as winds begin to shift to a more southerly direction, which will in turn bring more moisture into the area. Clouds will be around especially as we move into the afternoon hours as we are watching a fast moving disturbance beginning to work it’s way into the area. Temperatures will be a little warmer as well we see highs in the lower to middle 60′s. A few showers will be possible as we head into Saturday evening and into the overnight as the system moves in. As of now have the rain jacket if you have any late plans Saturday after dark, and through the morning hours of Sunday. The good news is that it’s a fast moving system that will bring some rain to the area, but at this time it doesn’t look to bring any heavy rain. As we move into Sunday temperatures warm back into the lower 70′s and will remain in the 70′s until Tuesday. Rain chances don’t go away as we continue to see them into next week, but there are signs that a more significant cool down could be in store into the middle of next week. Nothing set in stone yet, but something to take not of. As of now enjoy your Valentine’s Day as we remain dry and cool.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.